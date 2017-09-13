Aluko Rated One Of Reading’s Top Summer Signings

Nigeria forward Sone Aluko has rated as one of Reading FC too summer signings who has impressed so far.

Aluko joined Reading from fellow championship club Fulham during the transfer window.

He made his debut for Reading in their 1-0 home loss to Bristol City last Saturday.

According to getreading.co.uk, the Reading FC other top seven new signings include former Arsenal keeper Vito Mannone, Gambian winger Mo Barrow and ex-Aston Villa Premier League star Leandro Bacuna.

Aluko was charged to be more consistent in order to flourish at Reading.

“Aluko produced an encouraging display in his debut on Saturday against Bristol City,” the assessment reports says of Aluko.‎

“The winger showed some great skills and was keen to get to the byline to create opportunities for team-mates. Unfortunately for him, none of the chances were converted, but that should change.

“With Aluko on one wing and Barrow on the other, Reading should be a real force going forward. Like Barrow, if Aluko can find consistency he should be able to cause real damage for opponents..”