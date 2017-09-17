By James Agberebi:

Nigerian forward Sone Aluko has described Reading’s 1-1 away draw against Brentford in the English Championship on Sahurdayas a well deserved point earned.

Reading bounced back from their last home defeat as they had to come from a goal down to force a draw with Brentford.

Josh Clarke scored for Brentford in the 16th minute before Liam Kelly equalised from the penalty spot for Reading in the 70th minute.

Aluko who made his second appearance for Reading since joining them from Fulham, hailed his team’s improved second half performance.

He tweeted via his verified Twitter handle: “Tough away point gained at Brentford for Reading FC. 2nd half showed more promising signs after a disjointed 1st.”

The draw saw Reading occupy the 18th position on eight points in the 24-team English Championship league table.

