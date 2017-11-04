Aluko Scores In Reading Win, Uzoho Dropped; Swansea, Newcastle, West Brom Lose

By James Agberebi:

Nigeria forward Sone Aluko was on target for Reading who thrashed Derby County 4-2 away in the English Championship on Saturday.

The goal was Aluko’s second league goal of the season after opening his goals account in the 3-1 away win against Nottingham Forest on Tuesday.

Liam Moore gave Reading the lead in the ninth minute before Aluko made it 2-0 just four minutes later.

In the 54th minute Roy Beerens got on the score sheet to give Reading a 3-0 advantage.

Johnny Russell pulled a goal back for Derby on 71 minutes but Modou Barrow scored in the 74th minute to restore Reading’s three-goal cushion.

And in the 90th minute, Chris Martins scored for Derby to end the game 4-2.

The win lifted Reading to 18th on 18 points with Derby dropping to sixth on 25 points in the Championship league table.

It was back-back wins for Reading following their win against Forest four days ago.

In the Spanish LaLiga also on Saturday, new Super Eagles invitee Francis Uzoho was not in the match day squad as his club Deportivo La Coruna lost 1-0 at home to Atletico Madrid.

The 18-year-old goalkeeper had impressed Nigeria coaches with his solid show ing in two LaLiga games, where he conceded two goals, but he has not featured in Deportivo’s last two matches.

In the Premier League, Nigerian-born striker Tammy Abraham could not mark his senior England call-up with a win as Swansea lost 1-0 to Brighton and Hove Albion at the Liberty Stadium.

The only goal of the game was scored by Glenn Murray in the 30th minute.

Murray who is in the shortlist for the EA Sports Player of the Month Award for October, has now scored his fourth goal in his last three league games.

The defeat means Swansea are in the relegation zone in the 18th position with eight points, with Brighton now eighth on 15 points.

And at the John Smith’s Stadium, 10-man Huddersfield Town added to struggling West Brom’s woes as they emerged 1-0 victors.

The only goal of the game was scored by Rajiv van La Parra in the 44th minute.

West Brom were handed a chance to get back into the game as Christopher Schinder was shown his second yellow card but Huddersfield held on to their lead to claim the win.

West Brom have now lost their last three league games and are winless in nine consecutive league games (five defeats, four draws).

In other Premier League games, Burnley stunned Southampton 1-0 thanks to Sam Vokes’ 81st minute goal while at St. James’ Park Bournemouth also recorded an away win following a 1-0 win against Newcastle off Steve Cook’s 92nd minute goal.

EPL and Championship results:

Huddersfield Town 1-0 West Brom

Newcastle 0-1 Bournemouth

Southampton 0-1 Burnley

Swansea 0-1 Brighton

Derby County 2-4 Reading

