Aluko Targets Back-To-Back Wins As Reading, Derby Clash

Nigerian forward, Sone Aluko, is confident Reading can replicate their impressive win against Nottingham Forest on Tuesday when they clash with home side Derby County at the Pride Park today (Saturday) in the English Championship.

After consecutive defeats to Sheffield United and Middlesbrough, Reading return to winning ways with a 3-1 home win against Forest.

Aluko opened his goal account for Reading in the win against Forest, scoring his side’s third goal.

With Reading sitting 20th on 15 points in the English Champions table, while Derby occupy fifth, Aluko believes that his team can make it back-to-back victories ahead of the international break.

“It’s another very hard game – we always talk about how tough every game is, especially this season,” Aluko told readingfc.co.uk.

“We have to work hard for the points… nothing is given to you, you have to earn every one.

“So we’re going to a good side, but the result against Forest will give us confidence and scoring goals gives us confidence.

“We can win the game. We’ve got a game plan, and we’ll execute it.”

Reflecting on the win against Forest, the former Fulham forward stated that Reading needed to respond following series of poor results.

He said: “It’s a confidence-booster – it’s what we needed and what we’re looking for. When it all clicks together, we’re very pleased.

“It was more of an all-round performance. We scored first, which is crucial… it gives us something to build on and it means that they have to come out and try to score, which suits our play. We kept the ball well, moved it well, and the intensity was better.

“A lot of it was out of frustration. We’re frustrated in the results we’ve been getting and that the performances haven’t been going our way. Errors have been punished – sometimes you get away with it, but recently all of our errors have been badly punished.

“Against Forest that frustration came out. We got a good start, good intensity, we were pressing high up the pitch to win the ball early… it all clicked. The result didn’t flatter us.

“It’s hard work, but enjoyable when it comes off. We’d been working on it in the week – we want to try and win the ball higher, play with more energy and intensity and that builds confidence too, when something you’ve worked on comes off and proves to be effective.”

