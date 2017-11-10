Aluko Urges Reading To Keep Winning, Ease Pressure On Manager Stam

Nigerian forward, Sone Aluko, has urged his Reading teammates to continue their winning form to keep the pressure off boss Jaap Stam.

Reading look to have put a run of four defeats in five Championship matches behind them after back-to-back victories over Nottingham Forest (3-1)and Derby County 9 (4-2).

Stam’s position had come into question following one win in their previous eight games, leaving Reading languishing near the relegation zone.

But the 45-year-old Manchester United great appears to have turned things around as his side are off the drop zone and curently occupy 18th in the 24-team league table.

And Aluko, who scored in the victories against Forest and Derby, urges his teammates to make sure Stam gets the credits he deserves.

“I block out that noise,” Aluko tells readingchronicle.co.uk in relation to recent Stam criticism. “It doesn’t help the team and it doesn’t help the manager.

“We just focus on what we have to do and that is to win games.

“If we keep doing that and we keep putting on great performances then his job will be secure.

“Obviously in football there will always be talk, no one is surprised by that.

“The most important things is to win games for him after what he did last year and the kind of manager that he is.

“He’s a big part of the reason I came here and it wouldn’t be a sensible decision to sack him.”

The Royals now have a two-week break to work on their tactics, while some of Stam’s squad link-up with their international team-mates.

Ahead of their home league clash against Wolverhampton Wanderers on November 18 after the international break, Aluko tasks his teammates to build on their recent good performances.

He adds: “It’s something to build on. We know we have set benchmark so we have to work from that and improve on it.

“There are some tough games coming up.

“Finishing on a win lifts the whole mood of the training ground, the players and the staff.

“We could always pull out results like this and we were disappointed that we hadn’t been doing it.

“It (the form) has been coming but we have always had that capability.”

