Aluko’s £7.5m Reading Switch Almost Done, Ready For Medical Today

And according to Sky Sports , Alukowill undergo a medical with Reading later today (Tuesday) .

Aluko, 28, has been linked with Reading since the commencement of the current transfer window.

Nigeria and Fulham forward Sone Aluko is set for a medical at English Championship club Reading FC.

He joined Fulham on a free transfer from Hull City in 2016.

Sky Sports also reported that Reading have already agreed a deal worth £7.5m to secure the services of Aluko.

During pre-season, Fulham boss Slavisa Jokanovic had pleaded with his club to keep Aluko after it emerged Reading had made an approach for the player.

Speaking after a pre-season loss to Wolfsburg, Jokanovic said: “I have to fight for Sone Aluko, because around me is some news that we are thinking about selling him.

“If we do this, it will be a big mistake for my team. If we want to be better, we need to bring quality people into our squad.”

The former Flying Eagles star did not feature in Fulham’s 2-0 away win against Ipswich due to a hip injury.

He has played in four of Fulham’s five league games so far this season.