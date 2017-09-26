Aluko’s Reading Drought Continues, Aina Loses With Hull

By Johnny Edward:

Nigerian forward Sone Aluko’s search for a first goal for Reading extended to eight English Championship games in Tuesday’s 2-1 defeat away to Millwall Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

Aluko, who joined Reading for a record fee of £7.5m from Fulham this season, has fired blanks in all his appearances for Jaap Stam’s side.

David Edwards gave Reading the lead in the 73rd minute of the encounter but a quick brace from George Saville handed Milwall a win at The Den.

Reading are currently 18th in the in the English Championship table with nine points from 10 games.

At the Pirelli Stadium, Nigerian midfielder Hope Akpan came on for John Brayford in the 33rd minute in his fifth appearance for Burton Hove Albion this season in their 4-0 loss away to Aston Villa.

New Super Eagles defender Ola Aina made his 10th English Championship start for Hull City who lost out 2-1 to against Preston North End.

Callum Robinson sealed the win for Preston North End after Jarrod Bowen had cancelled out Tom Barkhuizen’s 37th minute strike.

Fikayo Tomori who also made a start in the encounter was replaced by Kamil Grosicki at the start of the second half.

Hull City are 17th in the English Championship with 10 points from 10 games.

