Alvarez Wants Rematch With Golovin After First Bout Stalemate

Saul Alvarez has expressed willingness to have a rematch with Gennary Golovin after their 12th round bout in the International Boxing Federation (IBF), World Boxing Association (WBA), World Boxing Council (WBC) and International Boxing Organisation (IBO) middleweight title fight in the early hours of Sunday ended in a draw.

Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez spoke through an interpreter after the bout that lived up to expectation.

“Yes, of course, obviously yes, if the people want it, yes.

“He did’t win it was a draw. I always said I was going to be a step ahead of him.”

“In the first rounds I came out to see what he had, then I was building from there. I think I won eight rounds.”

Golovin added after the fight:‎ “My focus is on the belts and I am still the champion. “It’s not my fault, I put pressure on every round. Thanks to the people that support me.”