Ambitious Dad Adepoju Wants Daughters To Play For D’Tigress, ‎Hails Buhari For Hosting African Champions

By Izuchukwu Okosi:

Former Super Eagles midfielder, Mutiu Adepoju, is licking his lips at the prospect of seeing his two basketball talent daughters play for D’Tigress – the Nigeria’s national women basketball team, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

‎The La Liga representative in Nigeria who played for Racing Santander and Real Sociedad, spoke to Completesportsnigeria.com, in glowing terms about his two daughters, Ladi and Lola who have taken to the game of basketball.

“I have four daughters; Tinuke, she’s 24 years old and is the first-born, Ladi is 21 and plays basketball at the grassroots level in Spain, then Abby and Lola. I have no son yet,” Adepoju told Completesportsnigeria.com in an exclusive interview.‎

“Ladi and Lola play basketball already, but the decision to represent Nigeria is theirs to make, but I will support them all the way if that’s what they want.

“With the achievements of teams like D’Tigress and hopefully the men’s team D’Tigers, aspiring young athletes would want to represent their country.”

Meanwhile, Adepoju commended the Federal Government for the instant reception handed to D’Tigress after winning the 2017 FIBA Afrobasket in Bamako, Mali.

President Muhamadu Buhari hosted D’Tigress coached by Sam Vincent before the Federal Executive Council meeting at the Aso Rock on Wednesday .

“I must commend the federal government for the recognition and honour given to these ladies who made Nigeria proud,” Adepoju stated.

“This government has shown great interest in sports and it’s wonderful. Hopefully, the team will now go to the FIBA World Cup in Spain and do us proud, “

President Buhari handed each member of the victorious D’Tigress the sum of N1m and the officials N500,000 each.