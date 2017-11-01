Ambode Splashes N50m On MFM FC For NPFL‎ Feat and CAFCL Qualification

By Adeboye Amosu: Lagos State Governor, Akinwnmi Ambode has splashed a whopping sum of N50 million on MFM FC for their impressive showing in the Nigeria Professional Football League last season, reports Completesportsnigeriageria.com.

Ambode doled out the cash when players and officials of the Olukoya Boys visited him at the Lagos House, Ikeja on Wednesday

The state’s number one citizen also heaped plaudits on the team for their impressive feat in the top flight.

“We commend the management and officials for their brilliant performance last season and also qualifying for the 2018 CAF Champions League,” reads a statement on the governor’s official Twitter handle.

The Fidelis Ilechukwu led side came close to winning the title last season before eventually finishing second behind champions Plateau United..

It was remarkable achievement for a club that only secured promotion to the NPFL three seasons ago.

The the Lagos club owned by the Mountain of Fire Ministries will also compete in the CAF Champions League for the first time next year.

