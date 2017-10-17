Ambrose Eager To Shine For Hibernian In Bedford Cup Semi-final Clash Vs Former Club Celtic

By David meshioye:

Hibernian FC defender Efe Ambrose says he is looking forward to face his former club Celtic in this weekend’s Betfred Cup (Scottish League Cup) semi-finals match, purely for sportsmanship reasons than revenge, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

In an exclusive chat with Completesportsnigeria.com the former Celtic defender insists he still holds the club in high esteem after he fell out of favour with their fans.

The former Ashford FC of Israel defender says that what is paramount before him is ensuring that The Hibs overcome Celtic at Hampden on Saturday.

“No, there is nothing like revenge or payback time, I just want return to Hampden Park and give my best to ensure Hibernian win,” Ambrose reiterates during an exclusive chat with Completesportnigeria.com.

“Brendan Rodgers likes me alot, but it was the fans that instigated my departure. I respect Celtic, but I owe Hibs my loyalty now.

” I am looking forward to the game with confidence that we will win. It’s a huge game ,and I hope we carry the day by the grace of God.”

In other semi-final matches of the Betfred Cup, Rangers and Motherwell go head to head on Sunday for a place in the final.

Ambrose, 28, joined Hibernian on a two-year deal following a successful short-term loan from Celtic at the end of the 2016/17 season in which he where he featured twelve times for the club.

