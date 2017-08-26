Ambrose Excited As Lennon Is Set To Extend Hibs Stay

Nigeria defender Efe Ambrose has insisted Hibernian boss Neil Lennon deserves his new contract given the success the manager has already brought to the club.



The former Celtic boss joined Hibernian on a two-year contract last summer but is set to be rewarded with extended terms after leading the club side back to the Scottish Premiership in his first season in charge.



And Ambrose who played under Lennon at Celtic says it is a contract well earned.



“I think it’s a good thing for the manager to stay. What he has put into the club in the last year has been great, the ambition – he knows the game, his mentality and everything,” Ambrose told Edinburgh News.



“I think he deserves a new contract for getting the team back to where it belongs and trying to push the team to where they’re supposed to be, among the great teams in Scotland.



“That’s the ambition of the club and I think he can get it back to where it’s supposed to be. I believe he can, he did it with Celtic, he knows the league and I think he is one of the best coaches in the league too.”



The 2013 Africa Cup of Nations winner praised Lennon for his winning mentality which has rubbed off on his players.



“It’s different, but with his mentality I think he can get the best out of the players to compete at the highest level.



“That’s one thing I know about him and working with him, the most important thing is the winning mentality. He has a lot of experience in the game, has played at the highest level and that alone helps in motivating us to play the way we’ve been playing.



“Stokesy (Anthony Stokes) and I know him from Celtic. He doesn’t take any slackness from players, he doesn’t like losing, which we know all about.



“You know that if you’ve lost or haven’t played well in a game you’re going to have to face him and you know what that means.



“The players want to do the best to really get him smiling, because you don’t want to see the other side of him. We try to do our best on the pitch, make sure we do our talking on the pitch so when we get back to the dressing-room he is smiling.



“Having played for him for so long, I always want to make him smile.”



On Hibernian’s surprise loss at home to Hamilton Academic, Ambrose said: “It was one of those days. We knew what it was going to be like when we got back to the dressing room. We’ve put that behind us. We’ve looked at the videos and we know what went wrong and what we have to do next time when we find ourselves in that situation. Sometimes that’s football. We didn’t take our chances and they did.”

