Hibernian’s Nigerian defender Efe Ambrose has declared thar he is yet to quit the national team, Completesportsnigeria.com can report.

Ambrose has not played for the Super Eagles in a long time, but the former Celtic FC of Scotland defender hinted that he is pushing himself beyond limit to regain the form that made him a regular starter in the Nigeria squad.

He said his love for the Super Eagles has not diminished despite being left out of the team since he last featured for against Congo in Port Noire, adding that he still has a lot to offer in the national team.

“I have not retired from the national team,” Ambrose, who won the Africa Cup of Nations with the Super Eagles in 2013, told Completesportsnigeria.com.

“I love Super Eagles and will always support my country whenever they play.

“I love what the coaching crew are doing with the team and all I have to do is work hard to earn a recall.”

Efe was on loan at Hibernian from Celtic, but his deal was made permanent this saeason.