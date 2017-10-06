Ambrose: I’m Praying For Super Eagles To Beat Zambia

By David Meshioye:

Hibernian FC of Scotland defender, Efe Ambrose says he’s praying for Super Eagles victory over Zambia on Saturday, and charges the Gernot Rohr’s team not to relent in their quest to qualify for the 2018 FIFA World Cup, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

In an exclusive chat with Completesportsnigeria.com, the former Celtic FC defender says odds favour Super Eagles to bag the desired result against Chioplopolo of Zambia if the team’s buildup to Saturday’s game is anything to go by.

“Nigeria have been impressive in the qualifiers, and I can see that the hunger in this team keeps increasing by every game

“All they need now is our support and the match will be won. Fine, Zambia is not a bad side, but again we are playing at home and I don’t foresee any upset against the Super Eagles.

“I’m be praying for Super Eagles to win,” Ambrose said.

