Ambrose Rues Hibernian Cup Exit

By David Meshioye‎: Smarting from their 4-2 loss to Celtic in Saturday’s Betfred Cup semi-final match, Hibernian defender Ambrose Efe says all is not lost in their ongoing quest to make a good impact this season, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.‎

The former Celtic defender is upbeat that Hibernian players are will work hard to ensure that the team return to winning ways and ensure the club retains it’s Premier division status.

Hibs gained promoting to the Scottish top flight last season and are currently seventh on the log after three wins, four draws and two losses, but Ambrose is optimistic the the club will bounce back from rock-bottom after Saturday’s defeat.

“That is football, we gave it our best shot but it was painful to that we lost the game‎,” Ambrose tells Completesportsnigeria.com.

“We will keep working hard to ensure Hibernian do well in the league this season

“The players have that self belief that the club won’t go down.”

Celtic booked their place in the Betfred Cup final and stretched their unbeaten run to 60 games with that 4-2 win over Hibernian at Hampden Park.

A brace in each half from defender Michael Lustig and substitute striker Moussa Dembele secured Celtic’s ticket for next month’s final.

