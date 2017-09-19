Ambrose: Zambia Can’t Stop Nigeria

By David Meshioye:

Hibernian FC defender, Ambrose Efe, believes that no amount of mind games by the Chipolopolo of Zambia will be enough to derail Nigeria’s 2018 World Cup dream, Completesportsnigeria.com report’s.

In an exclusive chat with Completesportsnigeria.com, the former Celtic of Scotland right-back says Nigeria have come a long way and cannot afford to fade out at this crucial time in the CAF 2018 World Cup qualifiers.

“Zambia are a good side but Nigeria need the World Cup ticket badly after missing out of last two editions of AFCON,” Ambrose told Completesportsnigeria.com.

“Super Eagles have come a long way and cannot let this opportunity slip away

“I see Nigeria qualifying for Russia. Zambia can’t stop the Super Eagles

“By the special grace of God, Super Eagles will not disappoint Nigerians.”

An outright win in the crucial World Cup qualifier against Zambia on October will finally confirm Nigeria’s unassailable lead in their 2018 World Cup qualifying Group A.

Nigeria presently lead the group with 10 points. Zambia are in the second position with seven points, while Cameroon and Algeria occupy the third and fourth positions with three points and one point respectively.

