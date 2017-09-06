Ameobi Plans Newcastle Return As Youth Coach

Former Super Eagles striker Shola Ameobi says he is working hard to make a return to his former club, Newcastle United after his playing career to help the English club train young players, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

Ameobi who plays for League Two side Notts County left Newcastle three years ago but his love for the club has not waned.

Presently, he combines coaching in the Notts County Academy and active play, but he wants to become a full time coach in the future.

“I love the place (Newcastle),” Ameobi told The Guardian.

“I’m from there, and it’s what I’ve always known.

“In the future, I’m certainly open to it. It’s something that I’m working towards now. I’m helping the young kids and, even if I’m not an official part of it, I will always be there to try to help the younger kids coming through.

“Newcastle is a club that will always be a part of my life.”

The former Nigeria striker who joined Notts County in January when the club was battling to stay in the Football League. He also spoke about the club’s fortunes.

“It was on its knees,” says Ameobi.

“I could sense that, the first time I came into the dressing room.

“The players had played three games under Kevin at the time and won one and drawn one, but before that, they had lost 10 in a row. You could see that. It is hard to escape that.”