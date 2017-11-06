Ameobi Shortlisted For October PFA Player Award

By James Agberebi: Nigerian-born Bolton Wanderers forward Sammy Ameobi has been nominated for the Professional Footballers’ Association (PFA) Fans’ Championship Player of the Month award for October.

Ameobi’s nomination was announced by Bolton Wanderers on their official website on Monday.

The 25-year-old former Newcastle United player will slug it out with five other players for the award.

The players are Leo Bonatini and Diogo Jota both from Wolverhampton Wanderers, Lewis Grabban of Sunderland, Cardiff City’s Bruno Ecuele Manga and Queens Park Rangers’ Massimo Luongo.

Voting for the Championship Player of the Month award for October by fans, ends on Wednesday, Nov 8, 2017 at 8:00 AM.

The former England junior international started all four of Bolton’s matches in October in which they were unbeaten.

Ameobi, whose elder brother Shola played for the Super Eagles at the 2014 World Cup, scored three goals in four Championship games in October for Bolton.

October PFA Fans’ Championship Best Player nominees:

Sammy Ameobi (Bolton Wanderers)

Leo Bonatini (Wolves)

Diogo Jota (Wolves)

Massimo Luongo (QPR)

Bruno Ecuele Manga (Cardiff City)

Lewis Grabban (Sunderland)

Read Also: Super Eagles New Boy Aina Excited With Hull’s Massive Win Vs Bolton

Uncover how I make $750 weekly on Facebook using never been revealed Social Media tools.