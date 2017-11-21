Ameobi Voted Bolton’s Best Player For October

Nigerian-born forward Sammy Ameobi has been voted by Bolton Wanderers’ fans as October KIA Player of the Month.

Championship club Bolton made the announcement on their official website on Tuesday.

Ameobi, 25, who joined Bolton on a one-year deal from Newcastle United on July 14, 2017, beat off competition from Gary Madine and Karl Henry to emerge top.

A statement on Bolton’s website reads: “Sammy Ameobi has been voted Bolton Wanderers’ KIA Player of the Month for October 2017 by the club’s supporters.

“Having made his return from injury in late-September, the Whites forward scored three times to return with a bang as Bolton went unbeaten throughout October.

“Marking his second home debut for the club with a goal in the Trotters’ 2-1 victory over Sheffield Wednesday, Ameobi was also on the scoresheet in away draws with Fulham and Sunderland.

“Supporters voted for the award on bwfc.co.uk with the forward claiming 69.3% of the vote to clinch victory ahead of Gary Madine and Karl Henry in second and third respectively.

“Meanwhile, fan Hannah Dobie has won hospitality in the Platinum Suite by voting, where she’ll present Ameobi with his accolade at an upcoming Wanderers home game of her choice.”

Read Also: Sane, Boufal Win Premier League October Best Player, Goal Awards

Uncover how I make $750 weekly on Facebook using never been revealed Social Media tools.