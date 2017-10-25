Amokachi Backs Ex-Teammate Unsworth For Everton Manager’s Job

Former Nigeria international Daniel Amokachi has backed former Everton teammate David Unsworth to become the Merseyside’s manager on a permanent bases.

Unsworth – who is Everton’s Under-23s manager – was placed in temporary charge on Tuesday, a day after Ronald Koeman’s dismissal.

Unsworth and Amokachi were both in the Everton team that shocked Manchester United 1-0 in the final of the 1995 FA Cup.

Amokachi, who now works in Finland, believes that the former defender has the qualities needed to turn Everton’s fortunes around.

“He is somebody who is willing to die for the team,” Amokachi told BBC World Service. “Once a blue, always a blue.

“I would love to see him appointed. He has all the qualities to take Everton to the next level.

“There is always a first step that you take to become great. And he made that first step with the Under-23s.

“He’s shown all the Evertonians he’s capable of bringing the best out of football players. I was back at Goodison Park three weeks ago and I saw how respected he is by all Evertonians.

“We’ve seen in France, in Spain, where youth coaches came on board and did a great job. Why not Everton?

“Give him a chance. You don’t need to bring somebody in and spend a fortune when you have somebody who can bring the best out of the players. Some fans want a high-profile coach but if you have somebody who can do the job, why not stick with him?”

REVERSE ERECTILE DYSFUNCTION Within 3Days And Make Her Happy Again!! Guaranteed!!! All NATURAL! No Side-Effects! Click Here!now.

Uncover how I make $750 weekly on Facebook using never been revealed Social Media tools.