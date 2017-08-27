Amoo: 3SC Never Gave Up Vs El-Kanemi, We’re Determined To Avoid Relegation

Shooting Stars coach Fatai Amoo has attributed his team’s 1-1 draw with El-Kanemi Warriors in Maiduguri in the Nigeria Professional Football League on Sunday to determination.

3SC who are battling to avoid relegation had to rely on a 90th minute goal by Abayomi Adebayo to cancel out Babangida Ibrahim’s 48th minute opener for El-Kanemi, who are unbeaten at home this season.

The draw took 3SC out of the drop zone from 17th to 16th in the league table with just two games left.

“There was nothing special, it was just determination by the players. They put in their effort and at the end of the day, their effort was rewarded,” Amoo told Completesportsnigeria. com after the game.

“It was a determination to succeed and they really worked hard which secured the valuable point.”

Amoo stated that he was confident that they could still get something out of the game despite trailing with few minutes left.

The former Nigeria U-23s coach said: “As we all know, in football, it is not over until it is over. I remember when we played against Remo, we should have won the game but we conceded a late goal. As long as the final whistle has not been blown, you have to keep on fighting so that is the way it works.”

A moo stated that with two games left, 3SC will not relent until their target of avoiding relegation is achieved.

He said: “All the teams battling relegation like us will continue to fight. We have two tough games, and for me if I will pick the game against Akwa United in Ibadan as the toughest of the two remaining games for us.

“If my boys can come to Maiduguri and work so hard to earn a draw against El-Kanemi, then they have to work harder.

“We will not give up, we will continue to work and hope to get out of the relegation zone at the end of the season.”