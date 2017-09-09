Amoo: 3SC Will Avoid NPFL Relegation, Fight For Title Next Season

By Izuchukwu Okosi:

Shooting Stars Sports Club of Ibadan coach Fatai Amoo has declared that the team are capable of gaining an improbable victory over Niger Tornadoes away in Lokoja on the last day of the 2016/2017 Nigeria Professional Football League season in order to escape relegation and mount a title challenge next year, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

3SC are placed 16th in the NPFL table with 50 points, a point below Tornadoes who are 14th and also need a win to guarantee safety.

“We know we have to be prepared for the game against Tornadoes,” Amoo told Completesportsnigeria.com. “We’re ready because we want to avoid relegation and be able to fight for the title next season.

“The only certainty in life is death do there is possibility of a win away.”

The former First Bank FC coach stressed that the team spirit is high despite the strike action by the players recently for unpaid wages.

“The spirit among the players is encouraging. We had a turbulent period but the players are now focused. They will give it their best shot, ” Amoo told Completesportsnigeria.com.

Other clubs battling relegation include Abia Warriors in 15th place with 50 points, Wikki in 17th place with 50 points and ABS in 18th place with 49 points.