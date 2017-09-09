Amoo Blames 3SC Management For Relegation

By James Agberebi:

Shooting Stars coach Fatai Amoo has lamented the club’s relegation from the Nigeria Professional Football League on the final day of the 2017 season, blaming it on poor players’ welfare caused by the management, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

3SC needed to beat Niger Tornadoes in Lokoja and wished results in other centres favoured them in order to avoid the drop.

But goals from Babawo Ibrahim and Ebenezer Odeyemi in the 12th and 60th minute respectively, gave Tornadoes a 2-0 win and condemned 3SC to the Nigeria National League for next season.

Also relegated alongside 3SC were ABS on the final day of the season following their 2-1 loss to Nasarawa in Lafia.

3SC and ABS’ defeats means they join Gombe and Remo Stars as the four teams relegated to the lower division.

Commenting on 3SC’s relegation, Amoo blamed the recent boycott of training by his players as one of the reasons why they could not beat the drop.

“It was unfortunate that we could not make it at the end of the day,” Amoo told Completesportsnigeria.com.

“The players decided to boycott training and it’s what you have that you will give.

“The players did not have three sessions of training due to the strike. And by the time we got to Lokoja, the players were already fatigued. For me, the club allowed this to happen. This was what they also did last year.

“So it has happened and we have to face it, we have to go back and strategies to know where we have not done the right thing.”

And on his future with the club, Amoo said he was undecided yet.

He said:”It is still early for me to decide whether I will still be with the team. The season just ended. But time will tell if I will remain with them or move to another club.”

Meanwhile, Plateau United were crowned champions of the Nigeria league for the very first after they defeated former champions Rangers International 2-0 in Jos on Saturday.