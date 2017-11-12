Amuneke Happy With Aina, Nwakaeme, Ogu Performances Vs Algeria; Praises Rohr

By Johnny Edward:

Newly appointed Al Akhartoum Watani coach Emmanuel Amuneke is delighted to see confidence run through the Super Eagles squad after their 1-1 draw against Algeria in a 2018 World Cup dead rubber clash in Constantine on Friday.

Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr handed starts to Ola Aina and Anthony Nwakaeme on the night, while John Ogu returned to the line-up after being on the bench for several matches.

“Credit to the manager, he picked a team that gave something different,” Amuneke told Completesportsnigeria.com.

“The team showed a good aggression which is what is needed in such games.

“There were two players making their first starts and two players playing for the first time in a while, so in terms of balance they lacked a bit and it was obvious that there was no cohesion. But they showed us that with more time to blend they can be relied upon.”

Ex-Super Eagles World Cup star Amuneke also praised Rohr for seeing through the World Cup qualification with the team unbeaten.

“The referee was just a clown on the night but realistically, it’s a massive feat for him (Rohr) and I just hope that the chemistry stays the same,” the former African Player of the Year added.

“Nwakaeme made a great debut, especially in such a pressure game where he was isolated up front. To play your first start, perform like that was great for him and the team, and I think the coach will be pleased.”

