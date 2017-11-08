Amuneke Joins Sudan’s Al Khartoum Watani, Vows To Break Al Merreikh, Al Hilal Dominance

By Johnny Edward:

​Sudanese top division club Al Khartoum Watani have appointed Emmanuel Amuneke as their new head coach for the forthcoming season, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

Amuneke, who was unveiled Tuesday evening, signed a two-year deal at the club.

Amuneke, a former Super Eagles winger and Nigeria U-17s and U-20 coach, replaces Kwesi Appiah who took over the reins as Ghana’s head coach for the third time earlier in the year.

“Yes I have been appointed,” the former Barcelona and Albacete winger confirmed the news of his appointment to Completesportsnigeria.com.

“It’s a challenge for me and I believe my wealth of experience as a player and a coach will help the team.

“The target is a herculean one but we will try as much as we can to break the dominance of Al Merreikh and Al Hilal, who between them have won every league title since 1970 except in 1992.”

The 46-year-old led Nigeria’s Golden Eaglets to a fifth title at the 2015 FIFA U-17 World Cup title in Chile, but failed to lead the same set of players at the U-20 level to African Youth Championship in Zambia.

Uncover how I make $750 weekly on Facebook using never been revealed Social Media tools.