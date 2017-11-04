Amuneke: Moses Looks Good To Win 2017 CAF Footballer Of The Year Award

By Johnny Edward:

1994 African Footballer of the Year, Emmanuel Amuneke, believes Chelsea’s Victor Moses looks good to end Nigeria’s 18 year wait to record another winner of the CAF MVP award, but admits it will be tough for the Nigerian winger who comes up against other current great players on the continent, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

Nwankwo Kanu was the last Nigerian player that won the award in 1999 after his sterling performance for Arsenal and Nigeria.

Moses and William Troost Ekong have been nominated, along with Yacine Brahimi, Saido Mane, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Mohamed Sallah, and Bertrand Traore among 24 others for the African Player of the Year award for 2017.

“Moses has had a remarkable 2017, evolving as an all-round player, recall he used to be a winger, then he became a wing-back,” Amuneke told Completesportsnigeria.com.

“But we must be sincere with ourselves. There are lots of players who equally did well for their clubs ans countrie and since it’s down to voting, the best player may not necessary emerge.

However, for me, he (Moses) was a key player for Chelsea and Nigeria and can win it.

“If he gets into the final shortlist then we can look at the players he is up against and weigh his chances, but the previous winners and nominees are still in the race and that shows a level of consistency on their part as well.”

In the past, Austin Jay Jay Okocha, Mikel Obi and Vincent Enyeama have made the final three man shortlist but didn’t win.

The winner of the African Player of the Year award for 2017 will be decided by votes from the national team coaches, Technical Directors of African Football Federations, members of the CAF Technical and Development Committee and a panel of media experts.

The Awards Gala billed for Accra Ghana will be held on Thursday, 4 January 2018.

