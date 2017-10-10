Amuneke: Rohr Must Invite Only Players Who Fit His World Cup Plan

By Johnny Edward: Former Super Eagles assistant Coach, Emmanuel Amuneke, has called on Gernot Rohr to call up players who only can adapt to his football philosophy to boost his squad ahead of the FIFA World Cup in Russia, Completesportsnigeria.‎com reports.

Several players who didn’t feature during the World Cup qualifiers have been rumoured to make a return, but Amuneke advises that the new players must offer more than what the players in the current squad have.

“Anybody can play for the Super Eagles, but the players coming in must be able to adapt,” Amuneke told Completesportsnigeria.com.

Amuneke who will attend the FIFA football awards in London next week praises Rohr for the success of qualifying for the Mundial but charges that his team must be ready to take on the World next summer.

“The most important thing is that Nigeria won,”he told Completesportsnigeria.com shortly after his arrival from India where he was on a FIFA assignment.

“I saw the game and I think they did well. In a game like that, you just need to win, and that was why the aesthetic of the game was obviously missing.

“Now that they have qualified, the team must be ready to take on the World. The likes of Italy could not qualify automatically, that shows you the gap between the small teams and the big ones is closing gradually.”

