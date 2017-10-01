Amuzie Anticipates Lugano Debut Against FC Zurich Today

By Johnny Edward:

Super Eagles left-back Stanley Amuzie is hopeful he would make his much-awaited debut for his new Swiss League side FC Lugano on Sunday against FC Zurich Completesportsnigeria.com reports.‎

Amuzie who is excited to have been issued a work permit is eager to help his relegation threatened side Lugano team to victory on Sunday.

“My registration is ready and I’m in the squad to play Zurich on Sunday,” Amuzie told Completesportsnigeria.com .

Lugano have lost five times this season, drew two games, and won two matches.

Lugano occupy the bottom place with eight points from nine games.

Amuzie made his debut for the Super Eagles against Egypt in an African Cup of Nations qualifier in 2016 in Kaduna.

REVERSE ERECTILE DYSFUNCTION Within 3Days And Make Her Happy Again!! Guaranteed!!! All NATURAL! No Side-Effects! Click Here!now.

Uncover how I make $750 weekly on Facebook using never been revealed Social Media tools.