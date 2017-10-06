Amuzie Backs ‘Strong Super Eagles’ To Defeat Zambia In Uyo

By Bamidele Boluwaji:

FC Lugano of Switzerland defender, Stanley Amuzie, has backed the Super Eagles to defeat the Chipolopolo of Zambia in Saturday’s 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier in Uyo, Completesportsnigeria.com reports

Amuzie who was a member of the U-23 Eagles that won bronze medal for Nigeria at the last Olympic Games in Rio Brazil says the Saturday’s match could be tough but Nigeria have quality players that can win the match in Uyo to qualify for the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

The former Sampdoria of Italy defender also charges the Super Eagles to go out and make Nigerians proud on Saturday.

“I am happy that we have a strong team that everybody is happily talking about,” Amuzie tells Completesportsnigeria.com from his base in Switzerland.

“Go make Nigerians and our nation proud. it’s not going to be easy, it’s a hard fight, but I believe in the team. They will get the three points for us.”

Speaking on the transformation Coach Gernot Rahr has brought into the team, Amuzie says he is impressed with the quality of the current Super Eagles.

“The Coach has done a lot to make the team better. I believe he knows what he is doing and what he wants, the players there are professionals and top players too. It’s a good team and I believe in them.”

Nigeria top Group B with 10 points while Zambia are in the second position with seven points.

Nigeria need an outright win in Saturday’s match to qualify for the World Cup, rendering the last games of Group B mere formalities. Any other result will prolong the two-horse race to the last day of the group.

