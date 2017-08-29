Amuzie Completes Loan Switch To FC Lugano From Sampdoria

By Johnny Edward:

Super Eagles defender Stanley Amuzie has finally joined Swiss side, FC Lugano, on a season loan deal from Italian side Sampdoria after a loan fee was agreed by both clubs, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

FC Lugano finished third in the Swiss Super League last season and will be featuring in next season’s UEFA Europa League competition.

Amuzie is expected to feature for Lugano in the Europa League where they’ve been drawn in Group G along with Hapoel Beer Sheva, Victoria Plezen and FCSB.

Amuzie who signed a three year deal with Italian side Sampdoria last year didn’t feature for the first team last term after he rejoined the club following the Rio 2016 Olympics outing with Nigieria U-23s

“Stanley has joined Lugano after all the financial details were resolved” his agent Marshal Mbre told Completesportnigeria.com in Lagos.

Amuzie, a former Flying Sports academy player featured for Portuguese second division side Olhanense before representing Nigeria’s U-23 team at the Rio 2016/Olympics.