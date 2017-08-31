Amuzie: Excited To Join FC Lugano, I’ll Work Harder To Earn Nigeria Recall

By Bamidele Boluwaji:
Nigeria U-23s defender to the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio, Brazil, Stanley Amuzie has told Completesportsnigeria.com that he feels excited joining Switzerland top division side, FC Lugano.
The former Sampdoria of Italy defender who won bronze medal with the Nigerian Dream Team at the Olympic Games last year, signed a one-year loan deal with the Swiss club on Tuesday.
Speaking to Completesportsnigeria.com from his new be in Switzerland , the 21-year old defender said he believed the deal would help his development.
“I feel excited joining this team, I had been discussing with some officials since after the Olympics in Rio, and I am glad that things have now worked out as planned,” Amuzie told Completesportsnigeria.com.
“I will definitely do my best here as a young player because I believe that with hard work, I will excel.”
Amuzie would not rule out himself from national team invitation for future games.
He said: “Well, I am a Nigerian and I will always feel happy playing for my country. Like I said earlier, I will keep on working hard to attract the attention of the coaches, and if I am I invited for future games, i will do my best.”
