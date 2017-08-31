Amuzie: Excited To Join FC Lugano, I’ll Work Harder To Earn Nigeria Recall

By Bamidele Boluwaji:

Nigeria U-23s defender to the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio, Brazil, Stanley Amuzie has told Completesportsnigeria.com that he feels excited joining Switzerland top division side, FC Lugano.

‎The former Sampdoria of Italy defender who won bronze medal with the Nigerian Dream Team at the Olympic Games last year, signed a one-year loan deal with the Swiss club on Tuesday.

‎Speaking to Completesportsnigeria.com from his new be in Switzerland , the 21-year old defender said he believed the deal would help his development.

“I feel excited joining this team, I had been discussing with some officials since after the Olympics in Rio, and I am glad that things have now worked out as planned,” Amuzie told Completesportsnigeria.com.

“I will definitely do my best here as a young player because I believe that with hard work, I will excel.”

Amuzie would not rule out himself from national team invitation for future games.

He said: “Well, I am a Nigerian and I will always feel happy playing for my country. Like I said earlier, I will keep on working hard to attract the attention of the coaches, and if I am I invited for future games, i will do my best.”