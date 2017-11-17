Anderlecht Coach,Vanhaezebrouck: Onyekuru Better Off As Winger Than Striker‎ For Us

Anderlecht coach, Hein Vanhaezebrouck, has defended his decision to play Super Eagles petit striker Henry Onyekuru as a winger insisting that the 20 year old isn’t ready to lead the club’s attack.

Onyekuru fired blanks in his first four games for Anderlecht playing as a centre forward and as a second striker in those games (Oostende, Sporting Charleroi, St.Truiden and Gent) with Vanhaezebrouck revealing that the former Eupen star needed more freedom to express himself on the pitch.

“He was lost in that top position and did not know how to ask for the ball. That’s why I sent him back to the flanks,” Vanhaezebrouck told Nieuwsblad.be.

“Onyekuru’s head is at the World Cup with Nigeria but he needs to play well for Anderlecht to achieve that big dream.”

Onyekuru who has not scored a goal in his last six games has netted seven in 18 games in all competition for Anderlecht so far this season.

He is expected to be named in the club’s squad to face Royal Excel Mouscron in the Belgian Jupilier league clash on Saturday.

Anderlecht are third in the Belgian Jupilier table with 25 points from 14 games.



