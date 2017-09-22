By Izuchukwu Okosi:

Former Kaduna United striker Jude Aneke believes the home-based Super Eagles will win the 2017 WAFU Cup of Nations at the expense of Ghana.

Salisu Yusuf’s men defeated Benin Republic 1-0 to book a place in Sunday’s final against Ghana who defeated Niger Republic in the second semi-final match on Thursday.

“They did very well as you can see. They haven’t conceded any goal yet which shows that they are likely to remain solid even in the final on Sunday, ” Aneke told Completesportsnigeria.com.

“But don’t get me wrong, the final match with Ghana will be tough. We have beaten them before in the group stages, so I think Ghana will be keen not to lose again. But I think we (Nigeria) are equal to it,” the one-capped Super Eagles striker stated.

Aneke who was top scorer in the Nigeria Professional Football League in the 2011/2012 season with 20 goals to set a new goals record at that time after Ahmed Musa’s 18 goals haul for Kano Pillars in the previous season hailed Anthony Okpotu as the new face of the NPFL who has been Impressive for Nigeria at the 2017 WAFU Cup.

Lobi Stars striker, Okpotu, has scored one goal in the tournament, in the 2-0 win over Ghana

“Wow the guy has impressed all Nigerians, not only me, so we need to encourage him,” Aneke remarked.

“Scoring goals in NPFL is not easy. He is the new face of the NPFL (after finishing as top scorer of the 2017 season with 19 goals),” stressed.

