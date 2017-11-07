Anthony Joshua Accused Of Avoiding Deontay Wilder Fight

An American promoter has accused Nigerian-born British world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua of running away from fighting Deontay Wilder.

Joshua holds the World Boxing Association (WBA) and International Boxing Federation (IBF) belts while American Wilder is the World Boxing Council (WBC) world heavyweight champion.

“Why can’t it happen next?” Lou DiBella was quoted in a Daily Mirror report on Tuesday. “They literally fought one week apart. Neither one of them is hurt. They’re exactly on the same schedule.

“Anthony Joshua doesn’t wanna fight this man right now.”

Wilder, 32, knocked out Bermane Stiverne in a brutal first round in New York last weekend, seven days after Joshua defeated Carlos Takam in Cardiff with a 10th round technical kmockout.

DiBella added: “[Promoter] Eddie Hearn doesn’t want Anthony Joshua to fight this man right now.”



However, Hearn is ready promote the much-anticipated fight next year at a big venue.

“Twickenham is a realistic option,” said the Matchroom boss.

“Wembley is quite difficult this year. We have already been in contact with them and the options aren’t great.

“We basically want the biggest possible stadium and if Wembley is not available, the next best would be Twickenham.”

Wilder and Joshua, 28, are both unbeaten, the American winning 29 of his 30 victories via knockout while Joshua has knocked out all his 20 opponents.

Wilder, nicknamed the ‘Bronze Bomber’ for his explosive style, immediately called out Joshua after beating Stiverne, declaring ‘war’ on the Nigerian-born Briton.

