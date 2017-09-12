Anthony Joshua: I’m Prepared For War Against Pulev

Current holder of the International Boxing Federation (IBF), World Boxing Association (WBA) and International Boxing Organisation (IBO) heavyweight titles Anthony Joshua has promised to exhibit a new refined style in his fifth world title fight against Bulgarian Kubrat Pulev, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

Joshua who beat Wladimir Klitschko in April to retain his titles revealed that he is getting himself prepared for the bout in a special way.

“I’m looking forward to getting back into the ring. As soon as my last fight was over, I wanted to know what was next,” Joshua was quoted on Daily Mail after his photo session on Monday at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff.

“I’ve been ticking over; I’ve been training after I left the body to recover. I am looking forward to expressing a different approach. I want to show what I have learned from my last fight.

“It is about finesse and out-classing your opponents, but if I have to go to war, I can go to war. I’m prepared to go into the trenches.

“But sometimes I can be smart and wise and take an opponent out without going to the trenches. I just look for the win one way or the other.

“I learned that sometimes you can watch a million videos of your opponent but it is always different when you step into the ring.

“I am starting to understand that when people come and fight me I have to be prepared for the strongest challengers.

“It is not so much about making a statement to anyone; it is just showing what I have learned.”