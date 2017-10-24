Argentina 5 – 1 Nigeria: ‎La Albiceleste Dominate Super Eagles Head-To-Head Ahead November 14 Friendly

The Super Eagles of Nigeria will face La Albiceleste (the White and Sky Blue) of Argentina in a high profile international friendly match on November 14, 2017 , in Russia.



Both teams have already sealed qualification for the 2018 FIFA World Cup taking place in Russia.

Looking ahead to the much anticipated clash, ‎Completesportsnigeria.com‘s JAMES AGBEREBI highlights the past seven encounters between both countries at senior level. Argentina won five of these seven encounters, Nigeria won one, while one ended in a draw.

ARGENTINA 2-1 NIGERIA (USA 1994 W/Cup, Group stage)

The Super Eagles and Argentina first ever clash at senior level was in the group stage of the 1994 FIFA World Cup in the United States.

Samson Siasia gave Nigeria a shock eight minute lead before Claudio Cannigia restored parity for Argentina in the 22nd minute.

And in the 29th minute, Cannigia scored what proved to be the winner to seal a 2-1 win for Argentina.

Nigeria, Bulgaria and Argentina tied on six points apiece. Nigeria won the group on goal difference, Bulgaria beat Argentina to the second position on higher rank having beaten them 2-0 in the group. Argentina qualified for the second round as one of the best third-placed teams. Greece, without a point, crashed out.

NIGERIA 0-0 ARGENTINA (1995 FIFA Confed Cup, Group stage)

In the 1995 FIFA Confederations Cup in Riyad, Saudi Arabia, the Super Eagles, Argentina and Japan were drawn in Group B.

The Super Eagles defeated Japan 3-0, while Argentina thrashed Japan 5-1.

The Eagles needed an outright win against Argentina to stand a chance of qualifying to the final but were forced to a 0-0 draw.

In the third-place match, Mexico beat the Super Eagles 5-4 on penalties after 1-1 in regulation time, while Denmark beat Argentina 2-0 in the final.

ARGENTINA 1-0 NIGERIA (Korea/Japan 2002 W/Cup, Group stage)

The 2002 FIFA World Cup had Nigeria, Argentina, England and Sweden drawn in the Group F‎.

Argentina however defeated Nigeria 1-0 in their first group game thanks to a Gabriel Batistuta second half goal.

Sweden (first position) and England (second) advanced to the Round of 16, while Argentina (3rd) and Nigeria (4th) both crashed out.

ARGENTINA 1-0 NIGERIA (South Africa 2010 W/Cup, Group stage)

For the third time, the Super Eagles was in the same Group B with Argentina at the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa.

Just like in 1994 and 2002 World Cups, Argentina triumphed 1-0, through an early goal scored by Gabriel Heinze.

Argentina went on to top the group and qualify for the Second Round along with South Korea, while Greece (3rd position) and the Super Eagles (4th) were sent packing. .

NIGERIA 4-1 ARGENTINA (2011 Int’l Friendly)

In 2011, the Super Eagles and Argentina met for the first time in an international friendly game which was played in Abuja.

This time, the Eagles got one over Argentina as they ran out 4-1 winners.

Goals from Ikechukwu Uche (brace), Obinna Nsofor (from spotg kick) and Emmanuel Emenike, secured the win for the Eagles. Mauro Boselli scored Argentina’s goal from the penalty spot late in the game.

ARGENTINA 3-1 NIGERIA (2011 Int’l Friendly)

After the friendly in Abuja, Argentina and the Eagles met in another friendly, this time in Dhaka, Bangladesh also in 2011.

Argentina had their revenge this time around as they won the game 3-1.

Gonzalo Higuian and Angel Di Maria put Argentina 2-0 up before Chinedu Obasi got a goal back for the Eagles.

But an own goal from Elderson Echiejile, made it 3-1 which sealed victory for La Albiceleste.

ARGENTINA 3-2 NIGERIA (Brazil 2014 W/Cup, Group stage)

The last time the Eagles clashed with LaAlbiceleste of Argentina was at the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil.

It was again in the group stage. Bosnia-Herzegovina and Iran were the other two teams in the Group F.

Argentina beat Nigeria 3-2. Lionel Messi and Ahmed Musa each scored twice before Marcos Rojo’s goal sealed the win for Argentina.

Both Argentina and the Eagles advanced into the round of 16, while Bosnia-Herzegovina and Iran crashed out.

