Argentina: Coach Sampaoli Invites PSG’s Lo Celso‎ For Nigeria Clash

Argentine coach Jorge Sampaoli has handed a debut call-up to Paris Saint-Germain attacking midfielder, Giovani Lo Celso, for the La Albiceleste’s two international friendlies against Russia and Nigeria, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

The 21 year old Lo Celso who has made nine appearances for the French side this season featured for Argentina’s U-23 team that failed to get past the group stages at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Lo Celso replaces Mauro Icardi who sustained synovitis – an inflammation of the synovial membrane on his right knee in Inter Milan’s 1-1 draw with Torino in the Serie A on Sunday.

According to a statement on the official website of the Argentine Football Association, Lo Celso is expected in camp today (Tuesday).

Argentina will face Russia on the 10th of November before taking on Nigeria four days later in Krassnodar.

Just like Nigeria, Argentina have also qualified for the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

