Argentina Edge Russia, Set For Super Eagles Friendly

Sergio Aguero grabbed the winner for Argentina who defeated Russia 1-0 in Saturday’s international friendly at the Luzhniki Stadium in Russia.
Aguero scored in the 86th minute after Christian Pavon had cut the ball back for him.The strike was Aguero’s first goal for the La Albiceleste in two years.
Lionel Messi had the game’s first real chance in the 21st minute when his shot was tipped away by Roman Akinfeev.
Aguero also was twice denied by Russia goalkeeper Akinfeev who pulled off stunning saves in the first half.
Messi also saw his goal bound strike cleared off the line early in the second half, while Denis Glushakov went close for Russia with two rare opportunities.
Jorge Sampaoli’s side dominated possession but were unable to break through as Akinfeev made great saves from Nicolas Otamendi and Angel Di Maria as the first half ended.
Argentina finally scored in the 86th minute as Pavon cut the ball back for Aguero, whose initial strike was blocked but he fired home the rebound.
Argentina will now face Nigeria in their next international friendly in Krasnodar on Tuesday.
COMMENTS