Argentina Friendly Will Make Super Eagles Strong For World Cup

By Bamidele Boluwaji: Super Eagles assistant coach Salisu Yusuf has told Complete Sports that the proposed international friendly match with Argentina will make the Nigerian national team strong at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.
Nigeria, who have already qualified for Russia 2018, will face Argentina in Russia on 14 November in Moscow, four days after their final African qualifying Group B clash with Algeria in Constantine.
Yusuf, who led the Home Eagles to a second place finish at the WAFU Cup tournament held In Ghana, recently said he looks forward to more top grade friendly mathes before the World Cup.
“This is a top match and personally I believe it will go a long way in helping the Super Eagles to prepare well for the World Cup,” Yusuf told Completesportsnigeria.com.
“World Cup is different from other tournaments and you need lots of top friendly games to prepare for the tournament. Now that we have qualified, many people are out there waiting to see what we can offer and we must not disappoint.”
Yusuf believes that Nigeria have quality players who will fly the country’s flag high in Russia.
“There are many young players in our team now and we are hoping they will all be okay for the World Cup,” he added.
COMMENTS