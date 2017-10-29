Argentina Friendly Will Make Super Eagles Strong For World Cup

“This is a top match and personally I believe it will go a long way in helping the Super Eagles to prepare well for the World Cup,” Yusuf told Completesportsnigeria.com.

“World Cup is different from other tournaments and you need lots of top friendly games to prepare for the tournament. Now that we have qualified, many people are out there waiting to see what we can offer and we must not disappoint.”

Yusuf believes that Nigeria have quality players who will fly the country’s flag high in Russia.

“There are many young players in our team now and we are hoping they will all be okay for the World Cup,” he added.