Argentina Midfielder, Lo Celso: Our Failure Vs Nigeria Is Bitter Taste

Paris Saint Germain midfielder, Giovani Lo Celso, has expressed his disappointment at Argentina’s 4-2 defeat to Nigeria in Tuesday’s international friendly match in Russia admitting that Kelechi Iheanacho’s strike two minutes from half time gave the Super Eagles a a huge motivation fight back and win the game.

Lo Celso who was drafted in after Mauro Icardi injured his knee in Inter Milan’s Serie A game last week told Argentine Football Association (AFA) official website that he was delighted to have added more playing time to his international cap for Argentina in the two friendlies against Russia and Nigeria.

“We’re leaving with that bitter taste of not being able to win,” Lo Celso told AFA official website.

“I think they (Nigeria) going 2-1 up at halftime, put them back in the game.

“There are very positive things in terms of what the coach intended achieving. Obviously, when one concerns you, you have to give your best for the team.

“I’m happy to have played more minutes, despite the bitterness of the defeat.”