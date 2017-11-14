Argentina Midfielder, Lo Celso: Our Failure Vs Nigeria Is Bitter Taste

11

Paris Saint Germain midfielder, Giovani Lo Celso, has expressed his disappointment at Argentina’s 4-2 defeat to Nigeria in Tuesday’s international friendly match in Russia admitting that Kelechi Iheanacho’s strike two minutes from half time gave the Super Eagles a a huge motivation fight back and win the game.

Lo Celso who was drafted in after Mauro Icardi injured his knee in Inter Milan’s Serie A game last week told Argentine Football Association (AFA) official website that he was delighted to have added more playing time to his international cap for Argentina in the two  friendlies against Russia and Nigeria.

“We’re leaving with that bitter taste of not being able to win,” Lo Celso told AFA official website.

“I think they (Nigeria) going 2-1 up at halftime,  put them back in the game.

“There are very positive things in terms of what the coach intended achieving. Obviously, when one concerns you, you have to give your best for the team.

“I’m happy to have played more minutes, despite the bitterness of the defeat.”

Read Also: IMPRESSIVE, KEEP IT UP: How Super Eagles Rated Against The  Argentine

COMMENTS

WORDPRESS:
  • Temitope Adegboye 2 hours

    Y is messi not playing is he afraid of Nigeria

    Reply
  • Achi 1 hour

    Don’t ever underrate the Super Eagles. Never.

    Reply
  • Taiwo 54 mins

    Same to Nigeria if you beat us.. I will not be a happy man you know?

    Reply
  • Victor Johnson 2 hours

    The dominance over Nigeria is over,henceforth Nigeria will be dealing with u people

    Reply
  • Francis Elochukwu 2 hours

    Lolz amen

    Reply
  • Adewunmi Shegeli 1 hour

    U na neva c anytin, we’re boiling! 😛

    Reply
  • Timothy Nwajesus 43 mins

    Siasia defeated Argentina 5 – 1. BonfreJoe @ atlanta 96 defeated Argentina 2 – 1, Roh now defeated Argentina 4 – 2. But when it comes to world cup the referee will then intimidate us and give the white team an up hands to robb us off our victory.

    Reply
  • Victor 18 mins

    To greater glory 9ja.

    Reply

