Argentina Name Messi, Aguero, Di Maria For Nigeria Friendly

Argentine manager Jorge Sampaoli has named a 22 -man squad including Lionel Messi and Sergio Aguero for their upcoming friendly against Russia and Nigeria in Russia, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

Jorge Sampoali’s side will face Russia on 10 November before taking on Nigeria four days later.

Sampaoli, who guided Argentina to a third place finish third in the CONMEBOL qualification zone to qualify for Russia 2018, named four-time FIFA Ballon d’Or winner and captain Lionel Messi, Manchester City striker Aguero and Inter Milan striker Mauro Icardi in his strong squad to face Nigeria.

According to a report on ole.com.ar, the former Chile coach also left out eight big stars playing abroad from the squad to face Russia and Nigeria in the friendlies billed for the Krasnodar Arena Stadium, while adding that he will call up more players from the Argentine league for the clash.

Argentina squad

Goalkeepers: Sergio Romero (Manchester United), Nahuel Guzman (Tigres UANL), Agustin Marchesin (Club America)

Defenders: Javier Mascherano (Barcelona), Federico Fazio (Roma), Gabriel Mercado (Sevilla), Nicolas Otamendi (Manchester City), German Pezzella (Fiorentina); Eduardo Salvio (Benfica),

Midfielders: Lucas Biglia (AC Milan), Ever Banega (Sevilla), Marcos Acuna (Sporting CP), Leandro Paredes (Zenit), Emiliano Rigoni (Zenit), Matias Kranevitter (Zenit), Alejandro Gomez (Atalanta), Diego Perotti (Roma);

Forwards: Lionel Messi (Barcelona), Sergio Aguero (Manchester City), Mauro Icardi (Inter), Angel Di Maria (Paris Saint-Germain), Paulo Dybala (Juventus).

