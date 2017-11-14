ARGENTINA vs NIGERIA: Join Complete Sports Liveblog From Krasnodar, Russia At 5pm

ARGENTINA vs NIGERIA: Join Complete Sports Liveblog From Krasnodar, Russia At 5pm

Like we did all through the qualifying games for the 2018 FIFA World Cup, Complete Sports is poised to bring you live and exclusive insights of the Super Eagles friendly international against the Albiceleste of Argentina from the Stadion FK Krasnodar in Russiav at 5.30 Nigerian time.

Complete Sports Editor Dare Esan is in the Russian city and, starting from 5pm, will be bringing you live chats of the game as the Super Eagles attempt to put one past the South Americans.

This is a continuation of Complete Sports’ unprecedented coverage of the Super Eagles’ 2018 World Cup Qualifying campaign which saw the newspaper take a front-row vantage seat as the national team powered to the 2018 World Cup from a group which comprised Algeria, Cameroon and Zambia.

It will be recalled that Complete Sports was the only Nigerian media organization that reported simultaneously from Uyo and Yaoundé during the double header against the Indomitable Lions.

For the Zambia match, Complete Sports also was the only Nigerian media in Accra, Ghana to monitor the Chipolopolo’s final preparations and publish exclusive on-the-spot expose for the benefit of the Super Eagles.

And last week friday, we brought you live blog of the final World Cup qualifying game between Algeria and Nigeria from Constantine.

COMMENTS

WORDPRESS: 21
  • Progress Okachamara 5 hours

    Is it true that NTA would show the match?

    Reply
  • Otasowie Gofrymzo 5 hours

    nice one

    Reply
  • Adewunmi Shegeli 5 hours

    No predict and win today? 😉

    Reply
  • Ferdinand Solomon 5 hours

    Go eagles!!!!!!

    Reply
  • Okey Idu 5 hours

    Up Super Eagles

    Reply
  • Charlz Dike 4 hours

    0.0

    Reply
  • Uzzy 1 hour

    livestreaming links plssssss……..

    Reply
  • Beryl 17 mins

    2 : 0

    Reply
  • ABBA 12 mins

    this mach is a beutiful mach

    Reply
  • Beryl 11 mins

    ARG 2 : NIG 1 HT

    Reply
  • Elliot wi!kie 11 mins

    let’s the coach try uzoho,

    Reply
  • ebuntola olusegun 13 mins

    battle line drawn…..eagles can

    Reply
  • Elliot wi!kie 14 mins

    our 1st and 2nd keepers are missing crosses,and positioning is a problem,let’s see what Uzoho can offer us.

    Reply
  • Beryl 16 mins

    Goal! Iwobi

    Reply
  • Beryl 18 mins

    GOAL! Idowu
    Nig 3 Arg 2

    Reply
  • Beryl 35 mins

    GOAL! Iwobi 4 : 2

    Reply
  • Beryl 37 mins

    Uzoho Is Sub On 46mins

    Reply
  • Beryl 40 mins

    9 mins to stoppage time
    Nig 4 : Arg 2

    Reply
  • Beryl 57 mins

    Final Time
    Nig 4 Arg 2

    Reply
  • Beryl 57 mins

    Final Time
    Nig 4 Arg 2
    UP EAGLES

    Reply

