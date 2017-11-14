ARGENTINA vs NIGERIA: Join Complete Sports Liveblog From Krasnodar, Russia At 5pm

Like we did all through the qualifying games for the 2018 FIFA World Cup, Complete Sports is poised to bring you live and exclusive insights of the Super Eagles friendly international against the Albiceleste of Argentina from the Stadion FK Krasnodar in Russiav at 5.30 Nigerian time.

Complete Sports Editor Dare Esan is in the Russian city and, starting from 5pm, will be bringing you live chats of the game as the Super Eagles attempt to put one past the South Americans.

This is a continuation of Complete Sports’ unprecedented coverage of the Super Eagles’ 2018 World Cup Qualifying campaign which saw the newspaper take a front-row vantage seat as the national team powered to the 2018 World Cup from a group which comprised Algeria, Cameroon and Zambia.

It will be recalled that Complete Sports was the only Nigerian media organization that reported simultaneously from Uyo and Yaoundé during the double header against the Indomitable Lions.

For the Zambia match, Complete Sports also was the only Nigerian media in Accra, Ghana to monitor the Chipolopolo’s final preparations and publish exclusive on-the-spot expose for the benefit of the Super Eagles.

And last week friday, we brought you live blog of the final World Cup qualifying game between Algeria and Nigeria from Constantine.

