Arjen Robben Scores, Create Record In Bayern Victory Over Dortmund

Arjen Robben became Bayern Munich’s highest-scoring foreign player in the Bundesliga with his Klassiker strike against Borussia Dortmund on Saturday.

The 33-year-old winger curled home the opener at Signal Iduna Park in the 16th minute, taking his league tally for Bayern to 93.

https://twitter.com/Bundesliga_EN/status/926869623865335809

Robben moved past the mark set by Brazilian striker Giovane Elber, a four-time Bundesliga champion with the Bavarian giants.

It was the Dutchman’s third of the campaign and first since Jupp Heynckes returned to Bayern last month.

Uncover how I make $750 weekly on Facebook using never been revealed Social Media tools.