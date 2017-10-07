Arsenal Celebrate Iwobi’s World Cup Ticket-Winning Goal‎ For Nigeria

By Bamidele Boluwaji: English Premier League side, Arsenal FC, have celebrated their youngster Alex Iwobi who scored Nigeria’s solitary match winner against the Chipolopolo of Zambia in Saturday’s 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier to confirm Nigeria’s place at the mundial, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

Iwobi who came in for Moses Simon in the tension soaked match at the Nest of Champions, Godswill Akpabio International Stadium Uyo, scored the winning goal on 73rd minutes to send Nigeria to Russia 2018.

The Gunners however celebrated the Nigerian on their official Twitter handle shortly after the match.

“#BIG17 scores the winner as @NGSuperEagles beat Zambia in World Cup qualifying,” the Gunners tweeted.

The Super Eagles will now go into the match against Algeria with calm nerves, having qualified for the 2018 World Cup.

Nigeria have amassed an unassailable 13 points after the 1-0 win against Zambia who maintain second position with 7 points.

Read Also: Kalusha: Congrats Nigeria, Well Fought Chipolopolo

REVERSE ERECTILE DYSFUNCTION Within 3Days And Make Her Happy Again!! Guaranteed!!! All NATURAL! No Side-Effects! Click Here!now.

Uncover how I make $750 weekly on Facebook using never been revealed Social Media tools.