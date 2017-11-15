Arsenal Celebrate Nigeria, France Brace Heroes Iwobi, Lacazette

By James Agberebi: Arsenal have hailed the duo of Alex Iwobi and Alexandre Lacazette after they both scored twice for Nigeria and France respectively in Tuesday’s international friendlies.

The Super Eagles came from 2-0 down to beat Argentina 4-2 in Krasnodar, Russia, with Iwobi scoring Nigeria’s second and fourth goals.

Other scorers for the Super Eagles were debutante Bryan Idowu and Kelechi Iheanacho who also provided two assists.

Lacazzette gave France the lead twice against Germany in Cologne but they could only settle for a 2-2 draw.

“Alex Iwobi scored twice as Nigeria came from 2-0 down to beat Argentina 4-2 in Krasnodar,” Arsenal wrote on their official website.

“The playmaker brought the Super Eagles level shortly after half-time, guiding a low shot right into the far corner. His second put Nigeria 4-2 ahead – and was a goal to remember. Receiving the ball just outside the area, Iwobi nutmegged Javier Mascherano before outpacing the defender and stroking a left-footed shot past Agustin Marchesin.

“Iwobi wasn’t the only player to score twice for his country on Tuesday. Alexandre Lacazette gave France the lead in their friendly against Germany, finishing a flowing team move. Germany equalised through Timo Werner – with Mesut Ozil providing the assist – before Lacazette put the visitors back in front with a cool finish. It looked as though that would be enough for victory but Lars Stindl brought the world champions level on the stroke of full-time to ensure they finished 2017 unbeaten.”

Both Iwobi and Lacazette are expected to be in action fo Arsenal against North London rivals Tottenham in the early kick-off of the Premier League at the Emirates on Saturday.

