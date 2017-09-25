Nigerian forward Alex Iwobi did not make the matchday squad for Arsenal who recorded their third win of the campaign with a 1-0 win over West Bromwich Albion in Monday night’s English Premier League match at the Emirates stadium.

Alexandre Lacazette scored a brace for the Gunners to take his tally to four goals in the English Premier season.

Arsenal made a great start to the encounter with Alexis Sanchez making his 100th EPL start curling in a free-kick towards the far post.

West Brom responded well hitting the woodwork after a pass from Gareth Barry released Jay Rodriguez who beat Shkodran Mustafi, but his effort back off the far post in the seventh minute.

In the 18th minute, Sanchez stepped up to curl in a free-kick at the edge of the box after Mohamed Elneny was brought down right on the edge of the box by Jonny Evans. The rebound effort was headed in by Lacazette.

Sanchez had a penalty appeal disdained by the referee after he appeared to have been pulled in the box by Grzegorz Krychowiak as he challenged for a corner in the 33rd minute.

West Brom failed to punish Arsenal when Aaron Ramsey was robbed of possession by Krychowiak, whose pass picked out an unmarked Jay Rodriguez at the far post. Rodiguez’s header beat Petr Cech but Monreal hooked the ball off the line to keep the scoreline at 1-0.

At the restart, Lacazette doubled Arsenal’s lead from the spot after Nyom fouled Ramsey.

