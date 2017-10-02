Arsenal Fans Hail ‘Brilliant’ Iwobi In Win Vs Brighton

By James Agberebi:

on Sunday , Arsenal fans have hailed Super Eagles forward Alex Iwobi for his goal and sterling performance in Arsenal’s 2-0 win against newly promoted Brighton and Hove Albion in the Premier League at the Emirates Completesportsnigeria.com reports.‎

Iwobi who had been sidelined by injury marked his return with a goal off a brilliant back heel assist from Alexis Sanchez to double Arsenal’s lead.

Spanish defender Nacho Monreal shot Arsenal into the lead in the first half.

According to footballfancast.com , some Arsenal fans took to their Twitter handle to praise the 21-year-old for his impressive performance.

GoonersAllDay @AFCNLDNNO1 describes Iwobi’s display as brilliant while also hailing Sanchez and Hector Bellerin.

“Nice solid performance from the boys ! Sanchez seems very committed too ! Iwobi played brilliantly ! Bellerin crossings improving,”‎ he tweets.

MG @BulletHeader12 says Iwobi’s goal will give him lots of confidence.

He tweets: “That goal is huge for Iwobi’s confidence. Superb finish.”

Yasafah @yasafah states admits that Iwobi was impressive against Brighton despite getting a lot of criticisms sometimes.

“Delighted for Iwobi, gets too much criticism at him sometimes though but huge potential,” the Tweet ‎reads.

On his part, Luke Emmett @lukeygooner10 is happy that Iwobi capped his impressive performance with a goal.

His Tweet hails: “Nice routine win, pleased for Iwobi to get his goal, awesome back heel from Alexis, slightly better feeling than last international break.”

And in other comments concerning Iwobi’s performance against: celbridgegooner, @celbridgegooner tweets:”Particularly pleased for Holding and Iwobi, good week for Holding,1st Arsenal goal and starter in Premier League again, Iwobi needed that goal…”

Jahi Phantom. @Je_Dex

“Excellent finishing by iwobi.”

Nnamdi Obinwanne @obisingledigit tweets:

“Hector Bellerin excellent. Alexis gets the MOTM for his assist. Iwobi, Ramsey excellent as well. Good game. Watford away next. Need to win.”

Iwobi who missed the Super Eagles’ double header against Cameroon through injury, is expected to feature against the Chipolopolo of Zambia in a 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifying match in Uyo on October 7 .

In the reverse fixture in Ndola in 2016, Iwobi was on target as the Eagles pipped Zambia 2-1. Kelechi Iheanacho got the Eagles’ second goal.

