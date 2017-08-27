Arsenal Fans React On Twitter And Facebook After 4-0 Humiliation By Liverpool

Liverpool’s explosive frontline left Arsene Wenger humiliated as they tore through Arsenal in a 4-0 Premier League win at Anfield on Sunday.

The quartet of Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and substitute Daniel Sturridge found the net in a breath-taking display as they breached Arsenal’s woeful defence time and again on Sunday.

Arsenal fans on Social Media suffered a meltdown as they lamented the embarrassing loss which has now condemned the Gunners to the bottom half of the table after three games with one win, two defeats and seven goals against.

Here are a selection of the very best reactions from Twitter and Facebook…

4-0.

Just go, Wenger.

You're a sad, tired, stubborn old man destroying your legacy & our club. #afc — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) August 27, 2017

#Arsenal fans stop being delusional & fire your coach or is it manager 🙄 lots of new guys more than capable of running your club way better. — mwila chilufya (@mwilz) August 27, 2017

#Arsenal Enough is enough … Get out of Arsenal pic.twitter.com/8uOwN9iRES — ABDULSALAM (@3BDULSALAM1KSA) August 27, 2017

#Arsenal to hold 'bring and buy' sales tomorrow bring £50 and you can have any of todays starting 11. #LIVvARS #WengerOut — Andrew Askew (@AndrewAskew48) August 27, 2017

I am surprised how my heart is still beating after all those years supporting my Arsenal under this old geezer. 😓 #WengerOut #Arsenal — Jonathan (@JonathanJupitor) August 27, 2017

And on Facebook….

#ARSENAL Fan where will your club land this season??? with your poor #Performance…….4-0 haaaaaa sell Arsenal and buy groundnut to eat is very better Posted by Okunoye Abayomi Samuel on Sunday, August 27, 2017

Wenger is the biggest joke in football. Everything about Arsenal and their owner/BOD is a joke. No ambition. #Arsenal Posted by Franco P. Lapenta on Sunday, August 27, 2017

What a pity #Arsenal#!!! Very very disappointed. I am gradually falling in love with Manchester United Posted by Ogunbodede Ayobami on Sunday, August 27, 2017

It's getting worse for #Arsenal.This season might yet be the worse. A few 🔑 players wanna leave the club n wenger's sluggish in transfers Posted by Okereke Kings Chidiebere Jp on Sunday, August 27, 2017