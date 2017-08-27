Arsenal Fans React On Twitter And Facebook After 4-0 Humiliation By Liverpool

9

Arsenal Fans React On Twitter And Facebook After 4-0 Humiliation By Liverpool

Liverpool’s explosive frontline left Arsene Wenger humiliated as they tore through Arsenal in a 4-0 Premier League win at Anfield on Sunday.

The quartet of Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and substitute Daniel Sturridge found the net in a breath-taking display as they breached Arsenal’s woeful defence time and again on Sunday.

Arsenal fans on Social Media suffered a meltdown as they lamented the embarrassing loss which has now condemned the Gunners to the bottom half of the table after three games with one win, two defeats and seven goals against.

Here are a selection of the very best reactions from Twitter and Facebook…

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

And on Facebook….

#ARSENAL Fan where will your club land this season??? with your poor #Performance…….4-0 haaaaaa sell Arsenal and buy groundnut to eat is very better

Posted by Okunoye Abayomi Samuel on Sunday, August 27, 2017

 

Wenger is the biggest joke in football. Everything about Arsenal and their owner/BOD is a joke. No ambition. #Arsenal

Posted by Franco P. Lapenta on Sunday, August 27, 2017

 

What a pity #Arsenal#!!! Very very disappointed. I am gradually falling in love with Manchester United

Posted by Ogunbodede Ayobami on Sunday, August 27, 2017

 

It's getting worse for #Arsenal.This season might yet be the worse. A few 🔑 players wanna leave the club n wenger's sluggish in transfers

Posted by Okereke Kings Chidiebere Jp on Sunday, August 27, 2017

Related posts:

  1. Arsenal Fans Demand Wenger Exit Despite Win
  2. Arsenal Fans Want Kanu Back After Hat-trick Vs Milan Legends
  3. Banky W, Dakolo, Iwobi’s Father Celebrate Arsenal’s FA Cup Triumph; P-Square Congratulates Gunners’ Fans
  4. Fans Mock Mikel On Twitter
Newer Post
Older Post

COMMENTS

WORDPRESS: 9
  • Oluyinka Paul Yemi 2 hours

    Is Arsenal a team?

    Reply
  • Oluyinka Paul Yemi 2 hours

    Wenger has deteriorated

    Reply
  • Oluyinka Paul Yemi 2 hours

    #WengerOut

    Reply
  • Oluyinka Paul Yemi 2 hours

    99% full of average players

    Reply
  • Oluyinka Paul Yemi 2 hours

    …and u expect Sanchez to renew his contract

    Reply
  • Bobson Erhieyovwe Okpako 2 hours

    Arsenal fans will now go and dust off their “wenger out placard “

    Reply
  • Arow Ab 1 hour

    u people should stop arsenal player and coach, this is not their march na community sheild an fa cup

    Reply
  • Stephen Adekunle Awe 1 hour

    100% outdated coach

    Reply
  • Otasowie Gofrymzo 1 hour

    A show of disgrace to arsenal

    Reply

    • Leave a Reply

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *