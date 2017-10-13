Arsenal have been handed a triple injury boost ahead of Saturday’s Premier League clash against Watford at Vicarage Road.

According to metro.co.uk, Laurent Koscielny, Mesut Ozil and Sead Kolasinac all trained with the rest of the squad on Friday and should be in contention for selection for the game against Watford.

Ozil was left out of Germany’s World Cup qualifiers because of inflammation in his knee.

Koscielny has barely trained over the international break because of a long-standing Achilles problem

For Kolasinac, he was withdrawn at half-time in Bosnia’s clash with Estonia on Tuesday.

Arsenal will however be without Schkodran Mustafi who was taken off while on duty with Germany.

The Gunners are currently fifth on 13 points in the league table.