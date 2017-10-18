Arsenal Get Triple Injury Boost Ahead Of Everton Clash

Arsenal have been boosted by the return to training of Laurent Koscielny, Aaron Ramsey and Alexis Sanchez ahead of the Gunners’ Premier League tie against Everton at the weekend.

Ramsey and Sanchez missed Arsenal’s 2-1 Premier League away defeat to Watford last Saturday due to injury while Koscielny was taken off late with a muscle complaint.

But The London Standard reported that all three joined in Tuesday’s training session in preparation for Thursday’s Europa League away clash against Serbia’s Red Star Belgrade.

However, none of the trio are expected to be on board Wednesday’s flight to Belgrade, where Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger will once more field a squad that will be a blend of experience and youth.

Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Reiss Nelson and Joe Willock were once more included in Wenger’s squad and could be in line to retain their starting spot from the 4-2 win at BATE Borisov last month.

The likes of Jack Wilshere, Olivier Giroud and Theo Walcott are also expected to be named in the starting line-up whilst Francis Coquelin could make a first senior appearance since suffering a hamstring injury in the win over Bournemouth on September 9.

Arsenal top Group H on six points after victories against FC Cologne and Bate Borisov.

